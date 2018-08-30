LETTER: Post Office getting worse

Mark Barnes has been the CEO of the Post Office for about three years. Just after his appointment, we heard about turnaround strategies, but it seems none have materialised.

I work for a small company and a large part of our business is focused on the export market. We used to send our articles overseas with normal tracked airmail. This, however, became impossible as the parcels would sit at various mail "hubs" for weeks at a time. We then started using the expedited mail service, where the parcels are tracked all the time. This is much more expensive.

Unfortunately, these parcels are also stuck at Johannesburg International Mail Centre due to, according to the staff, "various problems with the flights" (service providers that transport the parcels are not being paid by the Post Office).

We are now using private mail companies to take our goods overseas so, sadly, more money is lost for the Post Office.

Could Barnes inform us what his turnaround strategies are? When will the service at local post offices be improved? Staff are battling with broken scales and offline systems daily.

Anita Costa, Via e-mail