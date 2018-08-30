LETTER: Hawks cannot clean up

The Hawks have let it be known that they do not intend to apply to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas on his highly credible evidence before the Zondo commission which revealed that their Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi attempted to defeat the ends of justice by trying to importune Jonas into collaborating in defeating the ends of justice in their (non)investigation of opposition party complaints that the Guptas had attempted to bribe him into becoming "their" minister of finance.

The official position of the Hawks leadership is a tacit acknowledgement that their organisation is captured. They are therefore of no use in cleaning up the mess made by the Zuma and Gupta families in the state capture project.

The hounding of Pravin Gordhan by previous Hawks commander Berning Ntlemeza on trumped-up charges, proves that the rot goes to the top of the Hawks. The NPA is nearly as compromised as the Hawks, having colluded with Mnonopi to knobble the complaints made in relation to the bribe offered by the Guptas.

Dealing with corruption should be the work of a specialised entity, properly trained and resourced. This solution is what the Constitutional Court prescribed in 2011 after the Scorpions were closed down to protect Zuma and his fellow travellers from criminal investigation and prosecution.

Paul Hoffman SC Director, Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa