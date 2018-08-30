LETTER: Fragility report gives hope

Under enormous international pressure, the colonial powers withdrew from Africa in the 1960s. The vacuum left in most countries reduced them to nothing more than fragile states.

There is generally a lack of quality education, institutionalised memory, experience of governance and traditional structures, due to colonial policies.

Realising that they had left a huge vacuum by largely focusing on enriching themselves through the natural and human resources in their colonies, they tried quick fixes. Western-style governments were introduced overnight without preparing the ground. They pumped money into those countries, leading to inevitable corruption.

It seems that a rethink is taking place now, largely due to the crisis caused by the recent mass migration stemming from poverty caused by past policies, climate change, scarce resources and conflicts.

The new report by the Commission on State Fragility, Growth and Development announced by David Cameron hopefully indicates the beginning of a serious rethink by former colonial and other wealthy countries on how to tackle the crisis of fragile states. Cameron stated that "we must address fragility to end poverty" and that great emphasis must be placed on the preparation of populations for democratic elections.

SA does not qualify as a fragile state, but there are elements of fragility, such as a backlog in providing quality education for all, socio-economic inequality and widespread and growing poverty.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag