LETTER: Piracy adds to our woes

SA is struggling to push back the frontiers of poverty, inequality and unemployment due to rampant corruption and related malfeasance.

However, we have been underplaying the repercussions of piracy and counterfeit goods on the economy — adding to the revenue deficit.

At the core of this is the proliferation of illegal traders and imitation foodstuffs in the market, especially in the townships.

Acetone and associated substances are used to remove the expiry date on groceries before resale, while certain food products are replicated and sold without standard certification.

We see these things but turn a blind eye. We’re all complicit in retarding SA’s economic growth — citizens and the authorities are empowered to effectively control food supplies.

Not surprisingly, the spiral effect of this failure to act has had a dire consequence on consumers, predominantly children.

We’ve become spectators of lawlessness in our communities.

Some among us harbour illegal migrants in our homes and businesses for quick money, undermining immigration control measures.

The ripple effect of this behaviour contributes to the challenges that hinder the country’s prosperity and adds to the social ills ravaging our communities.

This is no government problem but a societal issue that demands active citizenry.

We need to be wise and act on what we see. We lack public representatives with the best interest of citizens at heart.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni