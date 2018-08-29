Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Piracy adds to our woes

At the core of this is the proliferation of illegal traders and imitation foodstuffs, especially in the townships

29 August 2018 - 06:20
Something rotten in our food market. Picture: ISTOCK
Something rotten in our food market. Picture: ISTOCK

SA is struggling to push back the frontiers of poverty, inequality and unemployment due to rampant corruption and related malfeasance.

However, we have been underplaying the repercussions of piracy and counterfeit goods on the economy — adding to the revenue deficit.

At the core of this is the proliferation of illegal traders and imitation foodstuffs in the market, especially in the townships.

Acetone and associated substances are used to remove the expiry date on groceries before resale, while certain food products are replicated and sold without standard certification.

We see these things but turn a blind eye. We’re all complicit in retarding SA’s economic growth — citizens and the authorities are empowered to effectively control food supplies.

Not surprisingly, the spiral effect of this failure to act has had a dire consequence on consumers, predominantly children.

We’ve become spectators of lawlessness in our communities.

Some among us harbour illegal migrants in our homes and businesses for quick money, undermining immigration control measures.

The ripple effect of this behaviour contributes to the challenges that hinder the country’s prosperity and adds to the social ills ravaging our communities.

This is no government problem but a societal issue that demands active citizenry.

We need to be wise and act on what we see. We lack public representatives with the best interest of citizens at heart.

Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

Fighting food fraud — the manipulation, substitution or mislabelling of food

Traceability could offer consumers guarantee that their food has not been tampered with
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Grocery recovery: Reducing wastage

New concept to SA food retailing: grocery recovery — buying and retailing groceries that would otherwise be discarded
News & Fox
2 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: ANC will regret EFF tie-up
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This is no land grab', writes Cyril ...
Opinion
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Negotiated economic change can ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Shape of pervasive system’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s lawyer has missed the point
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Fighting food fraud — the manipulation, substitution or mislabelling of food
Lifestyle

Grocery recovery: Reducing wastage
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.