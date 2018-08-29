LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s lawyer has missed the point

How disingenuous for Jacob Zuma’s lawyer to accuse EFF leader Julius Malema of pursuing an unjust "personal vendetta" against his client by bringing an application to court to stop state funding for the former president.

Why would it "interfere with Zuma’s fair trial rights"? Surely Zuma’s legal team are missing the point? Zuma is now an ordinary citizen.

Zuma has abused the public purse for years. SA has had enough of him and his impropriety.

What kind of defence is it to say "the EFF seems to be blinded by its own antipathy towards Zuma"?

Allow the man to pay for his own lawyers and legal defence and let’s get on with the case.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff