LETTER: An airport security disaster in the making

I took a friend from England to the Cape Town airport to try to change her return airline booking. After walking miles we eventually discovered that the change could have been done more efficiently on the internet.

Before leaving the airport premises she needed "a comfort station". We staggered on further (we are both a bit antique), eventually finding our objective at the end of a long and rather grubby passage.

While I waited for her my attention was drawn to a series of cheap doors. The middle door wasn’t fully closed.

Inquisitive, I opened it and observed an imposing switchboard, arrayed with 10 or 15 large circuit breakers with ratings of about 200 amperes. I concluded that I had under my control a major part of the airport’s electricity distribution system. I could easily have plunged most of the airport into darkness and probably stopped most of the computers in their tracks.

Three women who seemed to be cleaners had arrived and were chatting. After trying unsuccessfully to close the door, I turned to them and said that they needed to bring this matter to the attention of their supervisor at once. They ignored me.

I hope that someone in authority will see this letter as, in my view, this lack of security could be the cause of a major catastrophe.

John Logan, Kenilworth