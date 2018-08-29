LETTER: Accept the Springboks are average

The era of SA and New Zealand dominating world rugby belongs to the past. Given the growth of rugby globally and the weakening of our local competitions due to SA players being bought by foreign clubs, the Bokke have become an average international team.

This new reality is hard to swallow for SA’s rugby supporters. But there is no reason for despondency — we will still be a force to be reckoned with, but the aura of invincibility belongs to the past.

The signs have been there for a long time. It is in our own interest to accept this new reality instead of going into national mourning and finger-pointing after every defeat.

Let us keep supporting our boys who give their best on the field and rather concentrate on enjoying this beautiful game.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag