Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Accept the Springboks are average

This new reality is hard to swallow for SA’s rugby supporters, but there is no reason for despondency

29 August 2018 - 06:07
Springbok Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy in their Rugby Championship match in Mendoza, Argentina, on August 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO RUIZ
Springbok Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy in their Rugby Championship match in Mendoza, Argentina, on August 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO RUIZ

The era of SA and New Zealand dominating world rugby belongs to the past. Given the growth of rugby globally and the weakening of our local competitions due to SA players being bought by foreign clubs, the Bokke have become an average international team.

This new reality is hard to swallow for SA’s rugby supporters. But there is no reason for despondency — we will still be a force to be reckoned with, but the aura of invincibility belongs to the past.

The signs have been there for a long time. It is in our own interest to accept this new reality instead of going into national mourning and finger-pointing after every defeat.

Let us keep supporting our boys who give their best on the field and rather concentrate on enjoying this beautiful game.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

‘We cannot perform like that in a Springbok jersey’

Slow starts in matches have characterised Erasmus’s Bok reign
Sport
2 days ago

All Blacks set to experiment against Pumas

Hansen expected to try out less experienced players
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: A clever, gifted and experimental coach still has to win

The most jarring words from Erasmus pertained to what this loss meant to him
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: ANC will regret EFF tie-up
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This is no land grab', writes Cyril ...
Opinion
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Negotiated economic change can ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Shape of pervasive system’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s lawyer has missed the point
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

‘We cannot perform like that in a Springbok jersey’
Sport / Rugby

All Blacks set to experiment against Pumas
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: A clever, gifted and experimental coach still has to win
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.