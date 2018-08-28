LETTER: Land issue not unnoticed

The Machiavellian Henry Kissinger, when asked by CNN what he thought about President Donald Trump’s surprise win in 2016, presaged the interviewer that he had never seen any presidency like Trump’s.

He added that this president owed nothing to anyone – in other words, Trump could be totally unhinged in reshaping US politics and world affairs without any influence by interest groups.

Trump has not disappointed – ask the Europeans, Chinese and now the Turks about the wrath of provoking this tormenter. The consequences for SA — and particularly for the ANC and EFF — is that unhinged looting in whatever name and purpose will not go unnoticed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should read the signs of that infamous tweet and the broadcasts coming from Fox News on the seriousness with which they view this matter.

The overall message conveyed is unequivocal — "land acquisition without compensation" is morally unacceptable and any attempt to rationalise it is brazenly mendacious.

If the ANC believe that they can save themselves by amending a universal constitutional principle of property rights, they have misread the new order that Trump has unleashed.

Ramaphosa and his cohorts will be best advised that they should rather focus on recovering the billions that have been looted and stashed in foreign bank accounts and prepare the public service and unions for the wholesale restructuring of the government and state-owned enterprises to save RSA Incorporated.

What SA now requires is not another version of state capture, but a dramatic reduction of this government that has destroyed every precept of governance and in the process reduced this country both financially and reputationally, to junk status.

John Catsicas Johannesburg