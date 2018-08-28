LETTER: Elections rerun call a ploy

ANC Gauteng deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi is being economical with the truth when he says it is his party’s intention to have municipal elections rerun in Tshwane and Johannesburg because the Municipal Systems Act allows for this after two years.

He says his party is pushing for this, and he expects us to believe that he and his party are not bitter or resentful about not being in charge. And he is claiming that the DA has failed in service delivery.

About two years ago this newspaper published details on the Tshwane Baseline Strategy Document, about the ANC regaining power. It was drafted by ANC councillor Derek Fleming, who was ironically dumped off election lists by his comrades in 2016.

The Fleming plan explicitly called for provincial intervention at exactly this time to force out the DA. And so it seems to be unfolding, in intent at least.

The Gauteng ANC either believes the public suffers mass amnesia or is super stupid, even more so because the baseline document reeked of naked resentment and bitterness.

Their latest display would hardly warm voters to their cause — so another round of abject, electoral failure is inevitable for them.

D Brouwer Via e-mail