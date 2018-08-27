LETTER: Rather clip president’s wings

If the ANC and their new best friends wish to propose a change to the constitution, they should rather focus on promoting a change that will drastically limit the powers of every future president.

The primary goal should be to prevent, at all costs, the enormous concentration of power in the hands of another devious individual such as Jacob Zuma and his equally crooked cohorts.

His 10 years of thievery will take decades to unscramble and the people will pay the cost. His tenure caused untold harm to the global reputation of SA’s democracy, and the future prospects for the economy. But the ANC continues on its politically inspired pogrom to change a constitutional provision on land that never required an amendment in the first place.

Their legislative priorities are fundamentally skewed. Sheep have a tendency to bleat in an orchestrated chorus. Unfortunately, we are stuck with a very large flock of sheep.

The question remains: are they really serious about creating economic growth and a better life for all?

AR Viljoen, Elgin