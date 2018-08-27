LETTER: Prepayment necessary

A crucial flaw in the present system of electricity distribution is that many municipalities do not appear to have implemented electricity prepayments to ensure the collection of units being sold.

Without a prepayment system for the residential market, revenue collection is immediately vulnerable and these municipalities are unable to settle the amounts they owe for purchases from Eskom. The backlogs on these accounts are invariably so large that it will be impossible for a municipality or its ratepayers to trade its way out of its debt.

Without a strategic plan to guide each municipality’s needs, the municipal administration and councils will continue to drift along, resulting in the collapse of services.

We have all been made aware of SA’s water scarcity, yet water revenue is the biggest uncollectable. Both water and sewerage networks are ageing rapidly with leakages often exceeding 30% of clean water produced.

With rampant unemployment, indigent householders find water purchases and repairs to leaking taps unaffordable. As with electricity, water needs to be dispensed on a prepaid basis.

Municipalities will only make progress once they adhere to a plan with targets that focuses on the collection of revenue through prepaid systems.

Repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of infrastructure needs to take place to minimise losses at water and waste water treatment plants and the distribution networks. These basic principles require attention from the government.

Leon van Wyk, George