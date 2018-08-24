LETTER: Real-life heroes do exist

Like most kids, I used to believe in clear distinctions between good guys and bad guys, heroes and villains.

Like most people, I then learnt that it’s not simple like that. Things are complicated. There are grey areas.

However, I’m coming full circle. We do have unmitigated heroes taking on forces of darkness, despite high risk — former public protector Thuli Madonsela and writer Chris Steyn.

I am awed by their convictions. What do we do to help them?

Ralph Hamann, Cape Town