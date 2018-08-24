Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Many voters outside Zim

24 August 2018 - 05:00
Members of the military gesture as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS
The recent Zimbabwean election was fatally flawed and the US, EU and SADC observers played along.

Zimbabwean voters who live outside the country were not allowed to vote. The Zanu-PF government governed so badly that around a quarter of Zimbabweans had to flee the country to stay alive.

If they had allowed people outside the country an opportunity to vote there could have been a substantially different outcome.

How are the US, EU and SADC observers going to explain their silence on this issue and their findings?

The only solution is to have another election where all Zimbabweans — inside and outside the country — can vote.

Jan Buurman, Cape Town

