LETTER: Hoodwinked by Kabila

Last Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa was full of praise after meeting outgoing Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila, praising him for "honouring his word to respect the constitution". He also said this was "a giant step in the history of democracy in central Africa".

I wonder how he could have kept a straight face while saying nonsense like this. Kabila is well known for corruption and is responsible for daily unrest and killings by his army and police.

He has trampled on the DRC’s constitution and has done everything in his power to postpone elections, and remained in his post for two additional years.

Kabila has finally announced that his former interior minister will be his puppet replacement for the December elections. Then he barred candidates to come to the country to register to contest the elections, including opposition leader Moise Katumbi.

Kabila showed SA the middle finger by rejecting Thabo Mbeki and others as special envoys. What is he hiding?

The only thing dictators such as Kabila respect is raw power, a kick in the butt and the crack of a whip, as this is how they keep their positions.

JM Bouvier, Bryanston