LETTER: Amcu out to sabotage SA

A revolution that will bring the platinum mining industry to its knees and cripple SA’s economy is imminent, says Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa, speaking at a recent rally to commemorate the Marikana disaster.

It has been said that the fuse that ignited Marikana arose as a result of strikers being given muti to make them invisible and invincible. Police officers were slaughtered first.

In 1979 the Wiehahn Commission chaired by Prof Nic Wiehahn recommended the legalising of black trade unions.

Over the past 40 years, when maturity could be expected, the trade unions have consistently been destroying the economy. The longest strike took place in the platinum industry a few years ago.

Mathunjwa is still at it when the economy is in very bad shape, due primarily to former president Jacob Zuma’s greed and incompetence in selecting capable leaders who can administer efficiently.

Administration is the heart of any enterprise, but very few government and trade union administrations have a strong, honest and ethical administration.

If Mathunjwa said this in China he would probably receive the death penalty. It is simply sabotage, treason and outdated intimidation.

