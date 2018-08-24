LETTER: A loan SA will regret

It is not surprising that the ruling party, the ANC, wants to get itself out of the mess it has created, yet again bailing out failed and corrupt entities such as Eskom.

The government secured a loan from China for this purpose. However, there are always strings attached when [borrowing] money, especially from China.

During Wednesday’s question session in parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa looked flustered and tried to divert attention from the question posed by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, when he asked about the terms and conditions for the Chinese loans.

He provided no details and one can only assume that he sold SA out, which will likely come to haunt us as these loans will not fix the continued corruption and mismanagement in government.

It is not the ANC that will be expected to pay the piper, it will be the SA people.

We need details about how the ANC sold us out as we will need to foot the bill yet again for its ineptitude and corruption.

Anthony Willemse, Port Elizabeth