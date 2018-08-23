LETTER: Where’s Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership?

I am baffled by president Cyril Ramaphosa’s strategy. He knows the so-called debate over land expropriation is causing instability in the economy and presumably knows, by virtue of published polling, that land for farming is hardly uppermost in the minds of the electorate, and yet he has shown no leadership in this regard.

Similarly, he is led by the nose in a new counter-productive issue to remove the voteless private holdings in the Reserve Bank; which would make no practical difference to its operations and be another source of instability; yet he remains silent. The narrative that he is waiting for an election win before he confronts the Zumarites doesn’t wash, because polls show his popularity is the only thing that will save the ANC in the election. He is probably more powerful now, when he is needed, than after a successful election when he will be disposable.

He would be well-advised to consolidate his position now.

In trying to outmanoeuvre the EFF, perhaps he underestimates the masses, who may well prefer to hear strong conservative leadership rather than promises they know to be fanciful.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town