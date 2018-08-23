LETTER: Tribunal of rot not needed

Section 217(1) of the constitution establishes that government procurement must be conducted "in accordance with a system which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective". This provision is so crucial to good governance that it is incorporated into both the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.

It is outrageous that the state-capture inquiry reveals that more than half of the R800bn spent annually on government contracts now fails this obligation, as reported in "Treasury official suggests special tribunal on procurement transgression" (August 21).

The rot set in even before the Mbeki presidency with the arms deal fiasco, as highlighted by Pippa Green’s biography of Trevor Manuel titled Choice Not Fate. Manuel’s responsibility was affordability and financing of those acquisitions.

He and Maria Ramos in June 1998 jointly signed a Treasury memorandum titled Availability of Funding For Procurement of Defence Equipment, which declared funding for defence procurements should not exceed R1.4bn by 2001/02. Five months later, Manuel was party to the arms deal that dismally failed section 217(1).

Green quotes an unnamed senior Treasury official as saying: "I don’t think Trevor was willing to fight it all the way. He gave up, essentially. It was a big defeat for Treasury, and I personally was very sad the way we got beaten there."

SA already has ample legislation, including 15-year penalties for corruption. It is past time these laws are rigorously enforced against politicians and officials who think public office is a licence to line their pockets. No special tribunal is needed.

Terry Crawford-Browne, Cape Town