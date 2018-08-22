LETTER: The ANC will bankrupt the country

The electioneering tactics of the ANC are doing nothing to assure international investors that their investment in SA is safe.

The news that Land Bank is likely to default on R41bn in loans if expropriation without compensation is allowed, means that not only will the bank be bankrupted, but also the country.

The Land Bank is crucial in providing support for emerging farmers and that support is now at risk.

Expropriation without compensation is nothing more than state-led land grabs as the ANC has no intention of giving ownership to the beneficiaries. The ANC now wants to place 139 farms under state control, yet they are they not giving ownership of the 4,300 farms they own.

Venezuela and Zimbabwe already tried this route and it has led to the total collapse of their economies and the rapid increase in poverty.

SA should choose a path that provides real land reform and transfer of ownership.

Felicia Booysens, Cape Town