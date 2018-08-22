Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land a reckless deflection

22 August 2018 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

According to your report, "Threat of instability if state does not expropriate land, says Ramaphosa" (August 20), President Cyril Ramaphosa believes SA risks becoming unstable if the state does not expropriate land without compensation.

Threat of instability if state does not expropriate land, says Ramaphosa

Land expropriation without compensation only one mechanism in the land reform process, President Cyril Ramaphosa says
National
1 day ago

We have polling to prove that this is nonsense. We also identify an apparent relationship between the real change in the after-tax income of households and popular perceptions of the future of the country. As those perceptions worsen, levels of violent protest action escalate.

So the reasons for declining levels of internal stability have little to do with land reform and a lot to do with the very weak performance of the economy over the past decade.

It is plain that the government is using the injustice of the historical denial of property rights to black South Africans to deflect popular anger that has arisen from the near stagnation of living standards and job creation, while seeking to use the emotions stirred up by the "land" issue to unite the fractured governing party. It is a reckless strategy on many levels, the most serious of which is that it hounds out investment needed to meet popular expectations and improve living standards.

What is necessary is to step back from the policy of expropriation without compensation, while providing proper finance and support to emerging commercial farmers. Without these two steps, SA will neither draw the investment to stage an economic recovery nor see the rise of a class of black commercial farmers.

Frans Cronje, CEO, Institute of Race Relations

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa’s grand social compact ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Gordhan shows the way forward for cleaner public ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: ANC now looks like a dog on EFF’s leash
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Fatalism over the rand is misplaced
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wall Street Journal warns that ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.