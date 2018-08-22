LETTER: Growth is wishful thinking

According to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), the business confidence index strengthened in July from 93.7 points the previous month to 94.7. A Sacci economist said that the downward trend had lost momentum and confidence had turned more positive.

How are pronouncements of this kind made public when in the same week we had new figures showing unemployment had increased and the second-quarter GDP was negative at -2.2?

President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced that land expropriation will go ahead. The rand took a knock. All Ramaphosa is doing is setting up one commission of inquiry after another that drain the fiscus (the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will cost over R280m for six months and they are asking to extend it to 24 months).

The Reserve Bank’s projections of GDP at the beginning of 2018 have dwindled from 2.2% to 1.2%. Policy uncertainty, overstuffed state-owned enterprises, inflation and petrol increases are also hugely worrying. Even the Land Bank, the only profitable state institution left, suggests that it will take a R41bn knock if the state goes ahead with land expropriation.

My prediction is that we will be lucky with 0.5% growth, providing we avoid a recession.

JM Bouvier, Sandton