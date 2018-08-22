LETTER: Farewell to tireless Taffy

Regular readers of the letters section of your newspaper might be interested to note that serial contributor Prof Philip "Taffy" Lloyd passed away last Wednesday.

Taffy, who was passionate about fossil fuels, took every opportunity to engage with Business Day readers.

He was a research professor of energy at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and received a number of awards, including African Intellectual of the Year (2012) from the Conrad Gerber Foundation and an energy award from the SA National Energy Association (2011).

He also contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He was a product of Diocesan College (Bishops) in Cape Town and a regular attendee of its annual Hermanus camp.

Nils Flaatten, Cape Town