LETTER: What victim mentality?

The letter headlined De Lille’s victim mentality (August 20), needs help with the facts. People are entitled to their opinions, not to their own facts.

Throughout my battle with the DA, I never at any stage ran away from the disciplinary proceedings. I fought for the process to be fair — not for it not to happen. All I wanted was to clear my name in a fair and open process, but instead there were serious shortcomings, such as the composition of the disciplinary panel, which had to be reconstituted. I was charged and, before I could answer the allegations against me, the first motion of no confidence was held.

These were attempts and shortcuts used to get rid of me before affording me a fair and open disciplinary process where the allegations against me could be tested.

The courts found in my favour three times this year, including a ruling against the DA by a full bench of the high court. One of those cases was to compel the party to provide the evidence of the untested allegations, which to this day I do not have. That is why the disciplinary was dropped.

I was always open to subjecting myself to a fair and due process and even called for it to be open to the media as my name had been smeared in public and it needed to be cleared in public. That is not the behaviour of someone who doesn’t embrace the truth or someone who is shying away from a disciplinary process.

I have not delayed the Bowmans investigation because I have co-operated fully and I eagerly await the outcome.

Patricia de Lille Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town