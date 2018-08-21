Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Turkey suffers for dissent

21 August 2018 - 05:00
Turkish lira bank notes. Picture: 123RF/STOCK
The US’s trade war is not just an economic one. By stifling Turkey, it has reignited a George W Bush policy of "either you are with us or ..."

Similar to the slow strangulation of Egypt when Mohamed Morsi won an election, and then installing President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, this move against Turkey is stemming the rise of anti-US sentiment among the very few nations standing up to the threat posed by President Donald Trump.

The contagion, felt in SA as the rand dipped to a low, will have far-reaching consequences as we grapple with an economy trashed by Jacob Zuma.

AR Modak Robertsham

