LETTER: Turkey suffers for dissent

The US’s trade war is not just an economic one. By stifling Turkey, it has reignited a George W Bush policy of "either you are with us or ..."

Similar to the slow strangulation of Egypt when Mohamed Morsi won an election, and then installing President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, this move against Turkey is stemming the rise of anti-US sentiment among the very few nations standing up to the threat posed by President Donald Trump.

The contagion, felt in SA as the rand dipped to a low, will have far-reaching consequences as we grapple with an economy trashed by Jacob Zuma.

