LETTER: The ANC's high expectations

21 August 2018
I had a good chuckle when I read the ANC’s new guidelines for selecting public representatives for its candidate lists for the 2019 elections.

The guidelines include: "The party will not allow anyone who has a history of fostering conflict, or who has a criminal record, or whose behaviour has brought the party into disrepute."

The ANC’s MPs are supposed to be people of the highest moral standing as they crank out laws each year designed to keep the public in line. But they have in their ranks many who have a bad credit rating, who have been arrested for shoplifting or drunk driving, have directly or indirectly bankrupted a business and have been accused of spousal abuse or writing bad cheques and are defendants in other lawsuits.

If the ANC is serious and tries to apply its rules strictly, I wonder where it is going to find candidates with clean records and without blemishes to fill all those positions.

JM Bouvier, Bryanston

