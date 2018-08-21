LETTER: Take Amcu threat seriously

The threat by Amcu to bring the platinum sector to its knees must be taken seriously. Their rhetoric is cancerous and spreading very quickly through the trade union movement.

The threat to stop retrenchments (dismissals for operational requirements) is a real one and seems to be finding favour within the ANC’s ranks.

The message to the business community is that once you’ve employed someone it will be almost impossible to dismiss them, regardless of whether you can afford them or not.

If there is any possibility of mechanising or computerising, businesses would be well-advised to consider that option. The reckless and rather archaic trade union bosses are forcing the hand of the business community to consider every other option other than employment.

SA is already short of 10-million jobs and these people are unable to help their families through this incredibly negative period. There does not appear to be an end in sight to the shrinking employment figures.

The only way to tackle this is to put a new government in place which severs ties and alliances with incredibly negative trade union umbrella bodies.

Michael Bagraim MP Cape Town