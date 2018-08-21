Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sygnia move is a strategy

21 August 2018 - 05:00
Hedge funds make for good headlines and usually for all the wrong reasons. The Sygnia Group, under the leadership of Magda Wierzycka, has chosen to exit the hedge fund industry as it focuses on building its index tracking or "passive" business.

Sygnia may have been an active allocator to the SA hedge fund industry over the past 13 years, but it is by no means the only player in the space. Its decision should be seen for what it is: a business strategy.

Hedge funds remain an important part of any investment landscape, with global industry assets exceeding $3-trillion. Many astute allocators continue to see the value of a hedge fund allocation in increasingly uncertain markets.

SA is a sophisticated financial market that can accommodate a range of investment approaches, giving investors access to diverse investment tools. While the SA hedge fund industry remains small, many talented managers have proven track records and they have an important role to play.

Fees and questions about the multimanager model are on the agenda globally, across all investment classes.

According to HedgeNews Africa data, over the past 10 years SA hedge funds have outperformed the JSE all share index (total return) and the all bond index (total return) on an average and a median basis.

Hedge funds compare favourably to these benchmarks when viewed along the efficient frontier, which measures risk and return.

Individual fund selection and market conditions complicate matters, but investors must not forget that the JSE gain in 2017 was driven by just a handful of stocks and came with significant risks.

While the JSE has lost ground year to date, hedge funds are firmly in positive territory.

Gwyneth Roberts HedgeNews Africa publisher

