LETTER: When everyone lies

I would like to thank Stephen Burrow and Sydney Kaye for their polite observations in Thursday’s letters page, with respect to the will of the people, informed or not. The fact that both use Brexit to support an argument is the point of my initial letter. Their view, and that of alleged "experts", is that the British will be worse off after Brexit.

I don’t have enough words, or expertise, to stand toe-to-toe with an economics expert, but I do know that almost no one in the UK voted one way or the other, as Messrs Kaye and Burrow fear, because of Boris Johnson’s "NHS Bus" or George Osbourne’s financial predictions. Both were proven to be extremely loose with the truth prior to the vote. So where does that leave the electorate when everyone lies?

Those who voted to leave did so because they believe in their guts that they are worse off than they should be, and that their children will be even worse off, or that they would like to reclaim control over their laws and borders. Business, which has exploited the free movement of people and capital to suppress wages, avoid taxes and increase real estate returns, continues to use its PR machines to try to overturn the vote.

However flawed democracy is, it is better than a government controlled by the corporate and financial elite. The challenge is how to know the truth and which side truth should be viewed from.

Ian James Via e-mail