LETTER: Role for land committees

Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten recently completed a series of biweekly articles that made an informative and factual contribution to the land debate, which has more often than not been dominated by inflammatory rhetoric. Their final article with proposals for land reform included an endorsement of the land reform committees envisaged by the National Development Plan (NDP), comprising farmers, agribusinesses, financiers, donors and beneficiary community members, with minimal government participation.

However, since being established in 2015 there has been uncertainty about the committees’ role and they have been dominated by government officials. Subject to adjusting government representation back to the NDP model, the committees can also play another vital role, namely establishing land valuations in preparation for the move from taxation to the collection of land rents, as I proposed in the past.

This move would also include the roll-out of something along the lines of the gold mines formula tax to the whole of the mining industry, which would greatly enhance marginal mines’ chances of survival in times like the present as well as pull in much more for the fiscus in boom times. As such it would go a long way to turning around and realising the still enormous potential of this beleaguered industry.

As for the rest of the country, a reversion to site value only rating (instead of paying rates on, and discouraging, improvements) would suffice. The next stage would be to reduce taxes and raise land rent collections. Then watch SA boom.

Stephen Meintjes Parkwood