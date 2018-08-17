LETTER: Leaders must lead

I agree with Sydney Kaye (Asking the people, August 13). Not every issue is suitable to a popular vote. In a democracy, leaders are elected to lead, not merely to divine the public wish.

To ask a school class if it wants to do homework is to abdicate responsibility as a teacher. To leave Brexit to the barrooms was a failure of leadership. The land question cries out for wise leadership. Ian James (Brexit and land link shaky, August 14) is wrong to see no parallel with Brexit. We have many wrongs to right, some which arise directly from populist policies. We are in sore need of enlightened leadership with the courage to do the right, not the popular, thing.

Barry Hay

Parktown North