LETTER: DA doomed by its values

Carol Paton’s analysis of the DA’s growth problem was spot on, and can be summarised by saying you can’t gain majority support when the majority does not subscribe to your values, unless you change those values. (DA’s growth creates identity crisis around race and liberalism, August 14).

So instead of promoting the value of individual responsibility, merit and nonracialism, if you want ANC votes you have to promote the ANC values of collectivism, entitlement and race politics. But the problem goes further. The DA was able to fill the relatively few positions it controlled only when it ran the Western Cape, but where are the numbers of honest, competent people going to come from if it gets to run more entities?

The pool of such people is regrettably shallow in SA and the strain is showing.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town