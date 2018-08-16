Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Abrahams was never a fit

16 August 2018 - 05:02
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: ALON SKUY
The assertion by the spokesperson for the national director of public prosecutions that Shaun Abrahams is a fit and proper person to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) cannot go unchallenged.

The Constitutional Court may not have made any negative findings about him, but this is because it was not the matter before it. His reputation as a lawyer is certainly compromised.

It is inconceivable that a person with his knowledge and experience as an advocate did not know that the removal of his predecessor by former president Jacob Zuma was unlawful. His knowledge and interpretation of the law was incredibly poor and he is therefore not a fit and proper person for this position.

The fact that Abrahams opposed the legal action brought by Freedom Under Law and the other parties clearly shows that his knowledge and interpretation of the law is well below the standard required to be the head of the NPA.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Montana Park

