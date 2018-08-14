LETTER: State must end illicit sales first to prevent the failure of another tobacco bill

We have repeatedly asked Sars to place officials in all factories operating in SA to see for itself who is playing fair and honest and who is not. There is clear evidence of this: Tisa commissioned a study with Ipsos, the results of which were published in July, exposing the size of SA’s illicit tobacco trade problem and the brands behind it.

We also launched a campaign — #TakeBackTheTax — to mobilise the public to urge the government to act decisively and urgently. The inconvenient truth is that Tisa, not NCAS, is leading the fight against SA’s illicit tobacco trade which is costing the state at least R7bn in 2018.

Kalideen rightly referenced the critical testimony of Cecil Morden (former chief director: economic tax analysis at the Treasury) at the Sars inquiry in June, which exposed that the Treasury’s receipts from tobacco had declined substantially in recent years, even as excise rates have been increased, largely as a result of a decline in the number of cigarettes declared by manufacturers to Sars.

This is the key to understanding the problem of illicit trade in SA and the reason for it is simple: law-abiding companies — Tisa members — who declare all their production are rapidly losing market share to illicit manufacturers who do not. In short, the tax base is shrinking as market share has shifted to cheap brands such as RG, Savannah and many others selling for R10-R12 a pack, clearly having evaded the tax due, which is a minimum of R17.85 per pack.

Three recent developments have brought the overall picture sharply into focus: first, Gene Ravele, former head of enforcement at Sars, disclosed to the Sars inquiry that the instruction from the top of Sars in 2014 was to stop inspections of cigarette factories.

Second, Cecil Morden testified to the decline in declared cigarette production in SA and the consequent loss of government revenue. Third, the Ipsos study exposed that brands selling below the minimum tax due to Sars of R17.85 are rapidly overtaking legal brands selling at tax paid prices.