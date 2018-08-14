Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Order of the ordinary

14 August 2018 - 05:02
The ANC has reportedly called for the "urgent" lowering of data costs, saying it is concerned about "the negative impact that the high cost of data services has on ordinary South Africans, especially workers, youth, students and women".

When you really think about it, the only demographic not covered by this statement are unemployed and retired men. Logically speaking, then, these people constitute the rest of the "ordinary South Africans" the ANC referred to.

Therefore, as of now, unemployed men are officially "ordinary South Africans". For the first time in a long time, the ANC and I agree.

James Drew
Via e-mail

