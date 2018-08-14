LETTER: Brexit and land link shaky

In his letter, Sydney Kaye seems to suggest that the people are hugely unqualified to judge what might be best for them in a democracy (Asking the people, August 13). He uses the British public’s democratic vote for Brexit as an example of the perils of placing decisions on a country’s future in the hands of "uninformed" voters.

Brexit may or may not be a good thing. However, its relationship to land expropriation is not only tenuous in the extreme, it potentially reflects a myopic, imperialist rationalisation. Seen through another lens: the British people are attempting to reclaim their sovereignty, while the "irrational" masses are trying to reclaim their land.

Ian James

Somerset West