LETTER: Are e-tolls a scapegoat?

Many letters sent to newspapers are full of complaints. They also state the obvious, such as corruption must go. Rather than being a nation of whiners, it would be refreshing sometimes to have a positive perspective on things. After all, it is better to build up than to break down.

There are reports that the government is going to have to bail out the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) following the mass boycott of e-tolls in Gauteng. This would be needed for Sanral not to default on its debt repayments for the improvements to Gauteng’s highways. Such a default would cause an exodus of capital and our sovereign debt rating would be in trouble, placing our economy at risk.

The Gauteng highway improvements have provided us with world-class highways. Peak-hour congestion has been reduced. As a result of these smoother rides, with less stop-start driving in heavy traffic, the following benefits arise: less petrol is consumed; wear and tear on vehicles is reduced, saving individuals, businesses and the economy money; goods arrive at market timeously; and there are fewer exhaust emissions, benefiting the environment.

Many of those who complain when state-owned enterprises are bailed out are the ones who refuse to pay for e-tolls. But there are no free rides. Getting e-tags and complying is cheaper in the long run. The defaulters are just accumulating more and more debt.

While the state did not market the system very well, tolling is a globally accepted practice to raise money for roads.

Perhaps a partial amnesty could be offered to those who are now willing to come aboard.

Many assume the e-toll system must be corrupt. Perhaps it is simply a scapegoat for the public’s general frustration with corruption.

Martin Zagnoev

Sunningdale Ridge