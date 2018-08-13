LETTER: Righteous/riotous lawyers

After reading the article on the disruption at our universities, I realised that I will soon be interviewing LLB students for positions at our firm as candidate attorneys for 2019 (Fees must fall protests cost universities R786m, August 8). We usually take on three candidates per year, and in the interests of social conscience and transformation these candidates are nonwhite.

I was appalled to read that libraries were destroyed and university property looted together with the burning down of buildings, bookshops and lecture halls. This barbaric behaviour contrasts with my years at university during the 1970s.

My predicament now is whether I continue to hire candidate attorneys in future, and whether I should enquire whether the incumbent was part of the barbarity. Suppose the applicant is deceitful?

I may conceivably not conduct any interviews in the foreseeable future as a consequence of these riots.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff