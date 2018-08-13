LETTER: Raw racism still on menu

The case of a Somerset West manager who got his marching orders at a restaurant because clients refused to be served by a black person is one more case of raw racism that surfaces despite a near quarter-century of apartheid’s demise.

Management being concerned by a loss in clientele, bowing to pressures to appease fringe minorities hellbent on sticking to old-school norms of racial division, means the country will forever find itself in this Catch-22 situation. This Klanist mentality reignites the bitterness felt by so many who in the years leading up to the new dispensation endured the type of exclusiveness now finding its way back in the mainstream milieu.

While a bigoted Somerset West continues to endorse classism, a once rigid queen opens the exclusive royal house to a mixed commoner.

AR Modak

Robertsham