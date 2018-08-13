LETTER: If SA’s leadership is not terrified about joblessness, a permanent national crisis is on the cards

I seem to have riled some comrades — albeit mostly sycophants — when I stated that the ANC was performing poorly at growing the economy.

As it stands unemployment is at 27.2%. Among those aged 24 to 35 years, one in three young people is effectively disengaged from the labour market. Worrying figures among "neets" — "not in employment education or training" — should also be a great cause for concern. Ultimately, the youth are most vulnerable to poverty and unemployment as they make up about 60% of unemployed persons.

If anybody in leadership looks at these numbers and does not feel some sense of panic, the problem is bigger than these statistics, because an indifference from leadership on this subject implies some permanence to this national crisis.

I suppose like many things in South African society we look at larger national problems through a factional prism, when in real terms the ANC at large just has not done enough on the economic front. Many social successes can be credited to the ANC over the last 25 years but we must ask serious questions about its economic interventions in the same period beyond factional presidential preferences.

Ultimately, there has only been one ruling party and in the period between 2000 and 2018 the average unemployment rate has been 25%. For some context, when the US frets about the Great Depression, it is referring to 25% unemployment.

Granted, it would be grossly unfair to critique the ANCs interventions without comprehension of the inherited economic crisis that was apartheid, but the ANC must ask itself at what point in the near future the unemployed voting youth will no longer place our problems at the feet of apartheid?

It must also be asked if we have responded with the urgency that the situation deserves. Then US president Franklin D Roosevelt’s response within the Great Depression was wide ranging and urgently effective. He is quoted as saying: "I shall ask congress for one remaining instrument to meet the crisis, broad executive power to wage a war against the emergency as great as the power that would be given to me if were invaded by a foreign foe."

Within three months, Roosevelt had engineered key initiatives to create jobs including programmes such as Civilian Conservation Corps, which was a public works programme to get young workers employed. Of course, eventually World War II played its part in ending the depression for the US but one cannot question the urgency in their response to high unemployment.

One can also look at more contemporary responses from Europe unemployment to gauge our urgency. Greece and Spain faced great economic upheaval in 2010, which resulted in social instability. The young population took to the streets and pushed its government to a breaking point. Greece assembled a commission task force that burdened itself solely with a mandate to implement structural reforms for growth and initiatives to combat youth unemployment.

Countries have only two options in dealing with unemployment — overreact or underreact. The difference between the two is a prosperous economy or a failed state.

Tunisa is a story of the dangers of under-reacting to a economic crisis: on the eve of the so-called Arab spring, one out of four Tunisians was unemployed.

Where does SA fare on the scale of overreacting or under reacting to unemployment? Have we instituted a task force to deal with the emergency or has the economic cluster termed this a crisis? Have we granted the president executive power to "wage a war" against the emergency? Have we rallied behind him and his team? Have we imposed upon the private sector to play a bigger role in resolving the problem?

Without putting all the blame at the ANC’s feet, our responsibility as active citizens must be to remind them that there’s is a struggle for improvement and not cosmetic preservation of the status quo.

There needs to be a more urgent response to the economic climate, one that empowers Ramaphosa with the powers to act decisively without the distraction of factionalism and petty politics. If business and political leadership don’t rally around a common purpose, we risk a greater danger than just a poor showing with the electorate or a weakening rand.

It is far better for people like me, who know the ANCs good work, to raise these concerns constructively than having it be raised by raging, unemployed youth.

Mayihlome Tshwete

Consultant and former spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs