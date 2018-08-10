Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ghosts of presidents past

10 August 2018 - 05:02
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
If the ANC does not come to terms with the dark cloud that hangs over Deputy President David Mabuza and take the hardest decisions, we can kiss business confidence goodbye.

The article in the New York Times painted a very dark picture of the current government, which was supposed to boost business confidence after the removal of former president Jacob Zuma. No matter how many speeches Mabuza gives about radical economic transformation, his past will always cloud President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promised new dawn and "thuma mina".

The article shed light on Mabuza’s history, and no matter how hard the ANC government may try to revive economic growth, the outside world will always see corruption embedded in the second-most powerful person in the country. The question that remains is: how can we rebuild business confidence in the country with a leader like Mabuza in place?

David Maila
Via e-mail

