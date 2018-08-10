LETTER: Deputy president David Mabuza must go

The New York Times’s investigation of how SA’s deputy president allegedly siphoned off millions of rand from Mpumalanga schools to "buy loyalty and amass enormous power" in the party spelled out what people in Mpumalanga have long suspected.

It is utterly deplorable that any South African could have contemplated such a scheme of enrichment at the expense of schools and students.

The country is on a knife’s edge. For the sake of SA and its future, all voters and the ANC should clamour for the immediate resignation of David Mabuza.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton