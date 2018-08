It boggles the mind that Brian Molefe cries about unfairness and things not being "done by the book" (Probe into Transnet rot unfair – Molefe, August 6). If he and his cronies had done things "by the book" at the state-owned enterprises, SA would be in a healthy position. All those lost billions would be assisting poor South Africans and not lining the pockets of their corrupt friends now living the high life in Dubai.

Sam Jacobs

Monument Park