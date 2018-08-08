Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Never forget Hiroshima

08 August 2018 - 05:02
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials offer a silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan on August 6 2018, on the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. Picture: KYODO/REUTERS
It was upsetting that although I tried, I couldn’t find a single article commemorating the "black anniversary" on August 6 — 73 years after the Americans dropped the first atomic bomb, on Hiroshima, in 1945.

What a shame that after just 73 years the world appears to have forgotten all those innocent victims after 13km² of ground was turned into an inferno that in milliseconds incinerated 80,000 civilians. Within a few months a further 70,000 had died from burns and radiation sickness. Since then hundreds of thousands of people have either died slow deaths from the radiation effects of the bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki or been born with gross deformities.

We must never forget Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not only to commemorate the past but to look forward to our future. This can never be allowed to happen again, especially with the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the Armageddon that could unfold with the press of a button.

JM Bouvier
Bryanston

