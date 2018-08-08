Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC excels at corruption

08 August 2018 - 05:02
Tom Eaton’s column was a masterpiece, particularly this paragraph: "Fundamentally a low-skill organisation offering sheltered employment, the ANC decided some time ago to cut its losses and concentrate on doing just one thing well: corruption. And, to be fair, it’s done very well in that regard. One might even say that when it comes to transforming the state into a predatory extraction machine, it has developed a culture of genuine excellence." And there’s more where that came from. Indeed recommended reading for all. It’s a pity that it preaches to the converted.

John Spira
Houghton

