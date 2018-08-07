LETTER: Zimbabwe desperately fills a hole as SA digs one

It would be naïve to think that after deposing Robert Mugabe in favour of Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe military would allow opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to become president. He will be offered a place in the government and the matter will be resolved in the time-honoured manner.

It is ironic that at the same time as Zimbabwe is desperately trying to fill the huge economic sinkhole created by Mugabe, President Cyril Ramaphosa is busy digging one here with his latest comments on land expropriation.

Postcolonial Africa is littered with countries turned into basket cases while pursuing outmoded ideologies. In the last century the obsession with communism devastated half of Europe and starved millions of Chinese and Russians to death. One hopes these hard-learned lessons might prevent South Africans from becoming crash test dummies in their own slow-motion wreck.

Bernard Benson

Parklands