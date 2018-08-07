LETTER: Populists are misled

Gideon Rachman on the global split (Global split pits metro elites against populist hinterland, August 1) and Gillian Tett on populism (Why we still haven’t reached peak populism, August 3) address the same matter. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater broadly defines populism as anti-establishment. I see it often used sneeringly as anti-intellectual, subtly different.

Populists have been misled by their usually right-wing leaders, as well as the intellectual establishment. Neither in the past nor at present are these groupings actually addressing the true needs of the majority of their voters.

In the US Donald Trump acts largely for the benefit of the super-rich. In more egalitarian, continental Western Europe, still largely led by intellectuals, the reasonable nationalist aspirations of ordinary people to live, work and socialise with their like have been overridden by those who know better, in their own estimation.

In SA the ANC is the establishment. Rachman’s urban-rural split is reversed in that here the rural, populist people support the establishment and the urban population largely oppose it. No wonder the ANC and SACP actively prevent a decent education as far as they can! Here, a proper education from foundation level to matriculation, the opportunity to access gainful employment not only for the unionised employed in big businesses or in government, access to titled land, both rural and urban, have long been denied.

That establishment of overpaid and often corrupt ANC national executive committee members, Zuptas and tenderpreneurs and a good many others have no interest in achieving a more balanced spread of wealth ("We did not join the ANC to stay poor").

Robert Stone

Linden