Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No amendment certainty

07 August 2018 - 05:02
Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS
Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS
Image:

When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party had decided to amend the constitution he implied it was fait accompli. Even in the event that a 66.66% vote is sufficient that would still require the co-operation of the EFF, and given its entirely different understanding of what expropriation without compensation means (nationalisation of all land) it is difficult to see it agreeing to the ANC’s version.

A 75% vote is required by section 74(1) to change any founding value of the constitution.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby final underlines what we ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Once again, why are looters not in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Muddying the land issue
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe complains about ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANN CROTTY: If Eskom workers should ‘do what’s ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.