LETTER: No amendment certainty

When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party had decided to amend the constitution he implied it was fait accompli. Even in the event that a 66.66% vote is sufficient that would still require the co-operation of the EFF, and given its entirely different understanding of what expropriation without compensation means (nationalisation of all land) it is difficult to see it agreeing to the ANC’s version.

A 75% vote is required by section 74(1) to change any founding value of the constitution.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town