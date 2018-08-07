Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If minibuses were Ubers?

07 August 2018 - 05:02
Picture: SOWETAN
I went to a birthday party in Parkwood the other night and when we arrived (in an Uber taxi) we found the street in front of the house empty; not a car in sight. Inside, there were already 40 people having a hugely wild time. Everyone used Uber.

Driving home, we spotted a dozen Ubers taking people to and fro. As a concerned commuter who finds the driving and behaviour of minibus taxis to be abhorrent, I wish Uber could in some way take over this renegade industry and introduce the Uber mentality — one of owner-drivers who are sedate, mature and obey the rules of the road.

Dr Peter Baker
Parktown North

