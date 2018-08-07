LETTER: Blast the Big Blesser

This is women’s month, yet no one addresses the real interests of women. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe skirted women’s issues and rights in his high level panel report when he referred to "tinpot dictators" on land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust.

We, the gogos and single mothers, use welfare grants to feed and educate our daughters while the men and kwedins father children and run away to Egoli where they use AK47s like Shaka used assegais to become tribal leaders, not now of the Zulus but of the nyaope and taxi gangs. Our men also become "blessers" of township gals, and the money they have does not come to their children.

We have given up on the ANC Women’s League speaking for us. The president of the women’s league, in her sober moments, is only concerned with ingratiating herself with the "blessers" and not representing women. Thus, I beg President Cyril Ramaphosa to see that the "Big Blesser" loses his Ingonyama Trust, which he and his indunas use to trample women into the dust, so we can become members of the republic with rights, which we do not enjoy in KwaZulu-Natal. And that these rights include title deeds to our land, so we can borrow money for ploughs and seed to feed our families. We will honour ourselves and the loans by repaying.

Rejoice Mkhize

Esikawhini