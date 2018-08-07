LETTER: Bail-outs are the norm

Will the new dawn bear fruit at Eskom? There’s no consequence management system to deal with the graft, bribe and cronyism bedevilling state entities. It’s a norm for the government to bail out a loss-making parastatal riddled with unbridled corruption and wasteful expenditure.

Eskom workers demanded a 7.5% salary increase plus bonus, despite the power utility being in the red. Eskom wants more money in the form of an electricity tariff increase to cover R19.6bn in irregular expenditure. Taxpayers have to pay more for services due to the VAT increase and absorb the escalating costs of fuel and food.

It is a sad indictment of parliament. Opposition parties play hard ball instead of discharging their oversight role. Is there hope? Certainly, given that our society is blessed with seasoned activists of character who speak truth to power.

Everyone is tired of politicians who sit with the wicked to impoverish the country.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni